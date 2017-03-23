WASHINGTON A House intelligence committee Democrat said on Thursday there was a "grave question" about the objectivity of the panel's Republican chairman after remarks he made about the incidental surveillance of members of President Donald Trump's transition team.

"He knows, full well, that there is grave question about his objectivity and I think over the next few days we are going to assess whether or not we feel confident that he can continue in that role," Representative Jackie Speier told reporters, speaking of remarks committee Chairman Devin Nunes had made on Wednesday.

