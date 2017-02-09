WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump promised a major tax announcement in a matter of weeks during a White House meeting with airline executives.

"We're going to be announcing something I would say over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax and developing our aviation infrastructure," Trump said on Thursday.

Trump also discussed what he called an obsolete U.S. air traffic control system, as well as out-of-date airport infrastructure, train systems and roads.

He told the executives he was determined to "change all of that" and said they would be very happy with his proposals.

"So we want to help you realize these goals by rolling back burdensome regulations, and you people are regulated probably as much as almost anybody, although I can think of a couple of industries that are even worse," Trump said.

"Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and David Alexander; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)