By Lindsay Dunsmuir and Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON, March 26 Fresh off a defeat on U.S.
healthcare legislation, the White House warned rebellious
conservative lawmakers that they should get behind President
Donald Trump's agenda or he may bypass them on future
legislative fights, including tax reform.
The threat by White House chief of staff Reince Priebus to
build a broad coalition on tax reform that could include
moderate Democrats came as the Republican head of the
tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives said he
hoped to move a tax bill through his panel this spring.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said his
committee had been working on tax reform in parallel with the
failed healthcare reform push.
"We've never stopped working," Brady told Fox News's "Sunday
Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.
"We will continue to make improvements. We are planning to
move this in the Ways and Means committee in spring ... and have
this ready for the Senate to go as well," Brady said.
Both Trump and Priebus have scolded hardline conservatives
who rejected legislation backed by the White House to overhaul
Obamacare.
Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Priebus held out the
possibility of working with moderate Democrats as well as
Republicans to pass other aspects of Trump's agenda, such as his
proposed budget, the revamp of the tax code and a renewed effort
at healthcare reform.
"If we can come up with a bill that accomplishes the goals
of the president with Republicans alone, we'll take it and we'll
move forward with it," Priebus said.
But he added: "I think it's more or less a warning shot that
we're willing to talk to anyone. We always have been and I think
more so now than ever."
In an embarrassment for Trump, who had campaigned for the
White House on what he said were his skills as a dealmaker, the
healthcare bill was pulled on Friday from the floor of the House
of Representatives because it failed to draw enough support from
within Trump's own Republican Party.
Objections from members of the conservative House Freedom
Caucus and from moderate Republicans left leaders short of the
votes needed for passage, with Democrats unified in opposition.
Trump failed to win over the Freedom Caucus lawmakers
despite courting them intensively. Outside conservative groups
such as the Club for Growth and Heritage Action for America that
are closely aligned with the Freedom Caucus had strongly opposed
the Republican healthcare bill and urged lawmakers to vote
against it.
In a tweet on Sunday morning, Trump lashed out at both the
Freedom Caucus and the conservative groups, saying their actions
had left "Democrats smiling in D.C."
Priebus said it was a "real shame" that conservative
lawmakers decided not to get behind the healthcare bill.
"And I think the president is disappointed in the number of
people he thought were loyal to him that weren't," he said.
Trump has put tax reform at the top of his legislative
agenda now that the healthcare bill has failed.
Priebus said Trump was not backing off his view that the tax
reform bill needed a border tax. He also said that the measure
would include a middle class tax cut that he said might help to
attract votes from moderate Democrats.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticized Trump over
his handling of the healthcare bill and said Republicans would
face the same conservative revolt on other issues.
"They're going to repeat the same mistake they made on
Trumpcare with tax reform," Schumer told ABC.
He urged Trump to go a different path: reject the Freedom
Caucus and work with Democrats.
"If he changes, he could have a different presidency,"
Schumer said. "He's going to have to tell them he can't work
with them and we'll certainly look at his proposals. But it's
going to be guided on our values."
Republican Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the
Freedom Caucus, said on Sunday he was optimistic on tax reform.
"I fully expect that what we're going to see is not only
real tax reform, but other measures that come along," he told
ABC.
Meadows, a fiscal conservative, also said his group could
support a tax plan that is not revenue neutral.
"So, tax reform and lowering taxes, you know, will create
and generate more income," Meadows said. "And so we're looking
at those, where the fine balance is. But does it have to be
fully offset? My personal response is no."
(Reporting By Caren Bohan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)