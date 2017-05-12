WASHINGTON May 12 A review of President Donald
Trump's tax returns from the past 10 years showed no income from
Russian sources outside of a few exceptions, and indicated he
did not owe money to Russian lenders, his lawyers said in a
letter released by the White House on Friday.
The letter, dated March 8, said the tax returns did not
reflect any Trump income from Russian sources, aside from income
from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow and a 2008 sale of
an estate in Florida to a Russian billionaire.
The letter said it was possible Trump's businesses also
earned "immaterial" amounts from ordinary sales transactions
with Russians over the years.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander)