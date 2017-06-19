By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON, June 19
WASHINGTON, June 19 President Donald Trump will
meet with the chief executives of technology companies including
Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc on Monday as the
White House looks to the private sector for help in cutting
government waste and improving services.
White House officials said on a conference call on Friday
that the administration believed there was an "economic
opportunity" to save up to $1 trillion over 10 years by
significantly cutting government information technology costs,
reducing government costs through improved IT, leveraging
government buying power and cutting fraud across government
agencies.
The meeting with nearly 20 chief executives comes as the
White House pushes to shrink government, cut federal employees
and eliminate regulations. Many business executives are eager to
work with the new administration as they face numerous
regulatory and other policy issues.
In May, Trump created an "American Technology Council," the
latest in a series of efforts to modernize the U.S. government.
He signed a separate order in March to overhaul the federal
government and tapped son-in-law and senior adviser Jared
Kushner to lead a White House Office of American Innovation to
leverage business ideas and potentially privatize some
government functions.
Others planning to attend include Alphabet Inc
Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, venture capital firm Kleiner
Perkins Chairman John Doerr and the chief executives of
Microsoft Corp IBM Corp, Mastercard Inc,
Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Oracle Corp
and Adobe Systems Inc, a White House official said on
Sunday.
In May, Trump asked lawmakers to cut $3.6 trillion in
government spending over the next decade, taking aim at
healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor in a budget
that also boosted spending on defense.
A 2016 U.S. Government Accountability Office report
estimated the U.S. government spent more than $80 billion in IT
annually, excluding classified operations. In 2015, there were
at least 7,000 separate IT investments by the U.S. government
and some agencies were using systems that had components at
least 50 years old.
Chris Liddell, a White House official who directs the
American Technology Council and is a former Microsoft and
General Motors Co chief financial officer, said on Friday
the Trump administration aimed to improve government services to
at least the level of the private sector.
VISA PROGRAM
The tech CEOs and White House also plan to discuss Trump's
review announced in April of the U.S. visa program for bringing
high-skilled foreign workers into the country.
More than a dozen Trump administration officials including
Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin,
Kushner and Liddell will hold group sessions with the chief
executives before they jointly meet with Trump.
The council also seeks to boost the cyber security of U.S.
government IT systems and wants to learn from private-sector
practices. In 2015, hackers exposed the personal information of
22 million people from U.S. government databases.
In a document outlining the working-group sessions, the
White House said the federal government should require "making
it easy for agencies to use the cloud."
The White House thinks it can take lessons from credit card
companies in significantly reducing fraud. A 2016 government
audit found that in Medicaid alone, there was $29 billion in
fraud in a single year.
Following Trump's June 1 decision to withdraw from the Paris
climate accords, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and
Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger stepped down from White
House advisory panels. White House officials said the dispute
had little impact and that they had to turn away tech leaders
from Monday's event because of lack of space.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)