South Korea's Presidential candidate Moon Jae-in from Democratic Party speaks during a plenary session of the special committee for constitution revision at National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool

SEOUL The spokesman for the front runner in South Korea's upcoming presidential election said on Friday that the deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile defence system should be "immediately suspended" and await a decision by the next government.

"As stressed again, the issue of THAAD deployment should be handed over to the next (South Korean) government," Youn Kwan-suk, a spokesman for Moon Jae-in, said in a statement responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks during an interview with Reuters that South Korea should pay for the system.

