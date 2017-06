U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said both economic and diplomatic pressure will continue to be applied to North Korea in the wake of a ballistic missile launch.

"The ongoing testing is disappointing, disturbing and we ask that they cease that," Tillerson said on Sunday in an interview with "Fox News Sunday."

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, its second missile test in a week.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)