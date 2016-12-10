By Steve Holland
| GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Dec 9 Exxon Mobil Corp.
chief executive officer Rex Tillerson emerged on Friday as
President-elect Donald Trump's leading candidate for U.S.
secretary of state, a senior transition official said.
Trump met Tillerson on Tuesday and may talk to him again
over the weekend, the official said. Trump appears to be in the
final days of deliberations over his top diplomat.
Tillerson's favored status was revealed as former New York
Mayor Rudy Giuliani formally withdrew from consideration for
secretary of state.
