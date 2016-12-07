By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 7 Two New York real estate brokers
marketing a condominium in Trump Tower have used the heavy
presence of U.S. Secret Service agents who protect
President-elect Donald Trump as a new selling point for the
luxury apartment and office building.
"The best value in the most secure building in Manhattan,"
reads a description for a 1,052-square-foot
(98-square-meter)Trump Tower condominium advertised for $2.1
million by the brokers with real estate firm Douglas Elliman.
Since Trump won the Nov. 8 election, he has spent most of
his time at his residence and office inside the 58-story tower,
bringing heightened security that has caused traffic jams and
pedestrian gridlock, frustrating commuters, shoppers and local
residents.
In addition to dozens of Secret Service agents, about 50 New
York City police officers have been assigned to work at the
tower, some of whom lead bomb-sniffing dogs through the gilded
lobby.
About three weeks ago, the news website Politico reported,
the two brokers emailed an advertisement for the unit to clients
with the subject line: "Fifth Avenue Buyers Interested in Secret
Service Protection?"
In a spin on the security congestion, the brokers' email
described the Secret Service agents as a "new" amenity with the
31st-floor condominium, which also comes with options for health
club access and room service from "Trump Bar" several floors
below, Politico said.
Reuters did not see the email, but Douglas Elliman said it
did not approve of the agents' pitch.
"This was completely unauthorized and done without the
knowledge or approval of Douglas Elliman," a representative for
the brokerage said in an email on Tuesday.
The individual brokers did not respond to emails and calls
seeking comment.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Jonathan Oatis)