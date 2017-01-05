(Corrects official company name in first paragraph)
WASHINGTON Jan 5 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump on Thursday targeted Toyota Motor Corp,
threatening to impose a hefty fee on the Japanese automaker it
if builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a plant in
Mexico.
"Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico,
to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or
pay big border tax," Trump said in a post on Twitter.
Toyota, which announced its plan to build the Mexican
facility in April 2015, had no immediate comment.
