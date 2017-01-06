Daimler aims to expand supplier base in Alabama
FRANKFURT, May 30 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz "sees value" in having more suppliers in the U.S. state of Alabama, where it has a factory in Tuscaloosa, the group said on Tuesday.
TOKYO Jan 6 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp tumbled on Friday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose a hefty fee on the automaker if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a plant in Mexico.
Toyota dropped as much as 3.1 percent to 6,830 yen in early trade.
Other Japanese carmakers fell. Honda Motor Co lost 2.4 percent and Nissan Motor Co shed 2.0 percent, underperforming the broad Topix index, which slipped 0.7 percent.
A stronger yen was also expected to weigh on shares of automakers. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday made it harder for manufacturers and drug companies to control how their products are used or resold, ruling against printer company Lexmark International Inc in a patent dispute over another company's resale of its used ink cartridges.