Daimler aims to expand supplier base in Alabama
FRANKFURT, May 30 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz "sees value" in having more suppliers in the U.S. state of Alabama, where it has a factory in Tuscaloosa, the group said on Tuesday.
TOKYO Jan 6 Japan said on Friday that Toyota Motor Corp is an important corporate citizen in the United States, after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump criticised the automaker's plans to build a new factory in Mexico.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the chief government spokesman, made the comment at a regular news conference.
Trump threatened in a tweet to impose heavy taxes on Toyota if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a Mexican plant. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday made it harder for manufacturers and drug companies to control how their products are used or resold, ruling against printer company Lexmark International Inc in a patent dispute over another company's resale of its used ink cartridges.