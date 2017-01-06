TOKYO Jan 6 Japan said on Friday that Toyota Motor Corp is an important corporate citizen in the United States, after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump criticised the automaker's plans to build a new factory in Mexico.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the chief government spokesman, made the comment at a regular news conference.

Trump threatened in a tweet to impose heavy taxes on Toyota if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a Mexican plant. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)