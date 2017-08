WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is close to a decision on how to respond to what he considers China's unfair trade practices, a senior Trump administration official said on Tuesday.

Trump is considering encouraging U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to initiate an investigation of Chinese trade practices under the 1974 Trade Act's section 301, the official said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)