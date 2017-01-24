(Adds comments from Republican strategists)
WASHINGTON Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump
should reconsider his positions on international trade and work
to embrace China and its vast market, FedEx Corp's chief
executive officer said on Tuesday, one day after Trump made good
on a campaign promise to pull out of a major trade deal with
Asian allies.
CEO Fred Smith, in separate media appearances on Tuesday,
questioned Trump's decision to formally withdraw from the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). The package and business
services company employs thousands of people whose jobs depend
on international trade.
"The United States being cut off from trade would be like
trying to breathe without oxygen," Smith said in an interview
with Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo.
Trump's protectionist tone boosted his popularity with
white, working class voters during the election, who helped him
win some traditionally Democratic areas even as his words put
him at odds with Republican orthodoxy on free trade.
Smith on Tuesday argued that some 40 million Americans have
jobs as a result of trade, whose benefits are more "diffuse" and
harder to see than the "pain" in areas like manufacturing.
"It's an essential part of our economy. I think the decision
to pull out of TPP is unfortunate because the real beneficiary
of that is China. And China has been very mercantilist, very
protectionist," Smith said.
"We need to try to stop those things and get the Chinese to
open up their 1.3 billion person market, not cut them off. We
have the opportunity to sell huge amounts of goods into China."
Smith's criticisms risk placing him in the president's
crosshairs as Trump has shown a willingness to rip into
companies or individuals who displease him.
"I wouldn't be surprised if Trump pushes back," said
Republican strategist David Carney. "Trump's a new sheriff in
town. The niceties of diplomacy and international trade... it's
just not the Trump way."
Trump also risks friction with members of his own party who
support free trade, said Republican strategist Tom Doherty.
On Monday, Trump signed an executive order to formally
withdraw from the TPP as China's influence in the region grows.
The Republican president has been critical of China, which was
not a party to the TPP.
Trump also said he would renegotiate the North American Free
Trade Agreement at an "appropriate time," following another
campaign pledge to redo the NAFTA trade pact with Canada and
Mexico.
Smith, who met with Trump in New York following his November
election victory, urged the new president to reconsider his
position toward the Asian powerhouse despite China's historic
protectionism during an earlier interview on CBS' "This
Morning."
"To some degree, the administration's positions are a little
bit out of date with reality of China today. They want to open
their markets today," Smith told CBS.
Since well before November's election, Smith, 72, criticized
the positions of both Trump and Democratic rival Hillary
Clinton, saying he hoped cooler heads would prevail after the
election.
In June 2016, he told analysts on an earnings conference
call, that anti-trade rhetoric and anti-business positions
expressed on the campaign trail were "very worrisome."
FedEx, with revenues topping $50 billion last year, employs
more than 400,000 people globally, according to its website.
Smith founded the global freight, package and business
service company in 1971.
