WASHINGTON The White House said it received a signed memorandum of understanding from Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Tuesday evening, an initial step in being able to provide more detailed briefing materials to the incoming administration.

"The next step is for the President-elect's transition team to provide us with the names of the individuals they have authorized to represent their transition effort across the government," said Brandi Hoffine a White House spokeswoman.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)