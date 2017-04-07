By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, April 6 The White House said
Thursday that President Donald Trump plans to nominate a Lyft
Inc executive as under secretary of transportation for policy.
Derek Kan is general manager for San Francisco-based ride
services company Lyft in Southern California. He previously was
policy adviser to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, the
husband of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
The announcement comes after Chao said in late February she
was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama
administration.
The guidelines, which were issued in September, call on
automakers to voluntarily submit details of self-driving vehicle
systems to regulators in a 15-point "safety assessment."
Automakers have raised numerous concerns about the guidance,
including that it requires them to turn over significant data,
could delay testing by months and lead to states making the
voluntary guidelines mandatory.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Lyft Inc has nearly
completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the
company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the
company. The $7.5 billion valuation marks a sharp increase from
the $5.5 billion valuation at Lyft's last financing more than a
year ago.
Kan also serves on the board of Amtrak and has worked at a
Silicon Valley start-up and Bain & Company.
Reuters reported in February that General Motors Co's
plans to deploy thousands of self-driving electric cars in test
fleets in partnership with Lyft, beginning in 2018, citing two
sources familiar with the automaker’s plans. GM is an investor
in Lyft.
Kan will offer policy guidance as the department faces a
number of big decisions at the agency.
The White House is still looking to fill many key
transportation posts, including a head of the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration.
The Transportation Department regulates the nation's
vehicles, airplanes, railroads, pipelines, ports and highways -
including whether to allow the use of small unmanned aerial
vehicles, or drones, over people and whether U.S. fuel
efficiency standards should be revised.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Trott)