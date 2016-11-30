WASHINGTON Nov 30 President-elect Donald
Trump's pick for U.S. Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said
on Wednesday the administration would target tax reform and
trade pact overhauls as top priorities as they seek to achieve 3
percent to 4 percent economic growth.
Mnuchin and Wilbur Ross, Trump's nominee for commerce
secretary, outlined their agenda, including what Mnuchin called
the largest tax overhaul since the Ronald Reagan administration,
in an interview on CNBC. Both men confirmed they had been tapped
for the jobs.
