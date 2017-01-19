BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
WASHINGTON Jan 19 U.S. Treasury Acting Under Secretary Adam Szubin will lead the cabinet agency until a new secretary is in place to "ensure the smooth continuity of leadership," but then will leave the government, a Treasury spokesperson said on Thursday.
Szubin, who has been awaiting Senate confirmation to be the under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, was among 50 senior government employees that President-elect Donald Trump had asked to stay on for awhile, a Trump spokesman said earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.