WASHINGTON Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump about trade and congratulated him on his inauguration, according to the prime minister's office.

"The Prime Minister and the President reiterated the importance of the Canada-United States bilateral relationship, and discussed various areas of mutual interest," a statement from the office read. "The Prime Minister noted the depth of the Canada U.S. economic relationship, with 35 states having Canada as their top export destination."

