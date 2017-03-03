Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
- Nick Adams new book, Green Card Warrior, is a must read. The merit-based system is the way to go. Canada, Australia! @foxandfriends [0700 EST]
- It is so pathetic that the Dems have still not approved my full Cabinet. [0719 EST]
- We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! [1254 EST]
- We must fix our education system for our kids to Make America Great Again. Wonderful day at Saint Andrew in Orlando. [1548 EST]
- I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. [1602 EST]
@POTUS :
- Watch my Weekly Address: here [1103 EST]
- I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it.
[1604 EST]
- MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [1716 EST]
-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)
(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.