U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Nick Adams new book, Green Card Warrior, is a must read. The merit-based system is the way to go. Canada, Australia! @foxandfriends [0700 EST]

- It is so pathetic that the Dems have still not approved my full Cabinet. [0719 EST]

- We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! [1254 EST]

- We must fix our education system for our kids to Make America Great Again. Wonderful day at Saint Andrew in Orlando. [1548 EST]

- I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. [1602 EST]

@POTUS :

- Watch my Weekly Address: here [1103 EST]

- MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [1716 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)