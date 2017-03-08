The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

-122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision! [0704 EST]

-Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster - is imploding fast! [0713 EST]

-For eight years Russia "ran over" President Obama, got stronger and stronger, picked-off Crimea and added missiles. Weak! @foxandfriends [0813 EST]

-Don't worry, getting rid of state lines, which will promote competition, will be in phase 2 & 3 of healthcare rollout. @foxandfriends [0841 EST]

-I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry. Pricing for the American people will come way down! [0846 EST]

-Don't let the FAKE NEWS tell you that there is big infighting in the Trump Admin. We are getting along great, and getting major things done! [0914 EST]

-I feel sure that my friend @RandPaul will come along with the new and great health care program because he knows Obamacare is a disaster! [1914 EST]

@POTUS :

-A new chapter of AMERICAN GREATNESS is now beginning. Together, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! here [0809 EST]

-#ConfirmGorsuch #SCOTUS [1526 EST]

