The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- A budget that puts #AmericaFirst must make safety its no. 1 priority—without safety there can be no prosperity: 45.wh.gov/NF9wr4 [1152 EST]

- An honour to welcome the Taoiseach of Ireland, @EndaKennyTD to the @WhiteHouse today with @VP Pence. [1609 EST]

- Great progress on healthcare. Improvements being made - Republicans coming together! [1754 EST]

- My representatives had a great meeting w/ the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at the WH today. Look forward to tremendous growth & future mtgs! [1843 EST]

@POTUS :

- Congratulations @SenDanCoats! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain [1620 EST]

- We will rebuild our MILITARY. We will keep our people SAFE. We will take care of our VETS. We will put #AmericaFirst 45.wh.gov/NF9wr4 [1627 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)