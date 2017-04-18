The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- "The first 90 days of my presidency has exposed the total failure of the last eight years of foreign policy!" So true. @foxandfriends [0807 EST]

- A great book for your reading enjoyment: "REASONS TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS" by Michael J. Knowles. [0813 EST]

- The Fake Media (not Real Media) has gotten even worse since the election. Every story is badly slanted. We have to hold them to the truth! [0817 EST]

- The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressioal race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes! [0931 EST]

- TRUMP APPROVAL HITS 50% here [1838 EST]

- See you tomorrow Wisconsin! bit.ly/2psD3KM [1841 EST]

- With eleven Republican candidates running in Georgia (on Tuesday) for Congress, a runoff will be a win. Vote "R" for lower taxes & safety! [2218 EST]

