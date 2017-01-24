(Adds quotes, context from USDA document.)
CHICAGO Jan 24 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture said on Tuesday that an internal email sent to staff
at its Agricultural Research Service unit this week calling for
a suspension of "public-facing documents," including news
releases and photos, was flawed and that new guidance has been
sent out to replace it.
The ARS focuses on scientific research into the main issues
facing agriculture, including long-term climate change.
President Donald Trump has cast doubt on whether man-made
climate change is real and has railed against ex-President
Barack Obama's efforts to combat it.
"This internal email was released without Departmental
direction, and prior to Departmental guidance being issued,"
USDA said in a statement. "ARS will be providing updated
direction to its staff."
It said peer-reviewed scientific papers from the unit should
not be blocked. "ARS values and is committed to maintaining the
free flow of information between our scientists and the American
public."
The original email, sent Jan. 23, said: "Starting
immediately and until further notice, ARS will not release any
public-facing documents. This includes, but is not limited to,
news releases, photos, fact sheets, news feeds, and social media
content."
USDA officials said that after the email was sent, acting
USDA Deputy Secretary Michael L. Young sent out a three-page
memo to USDA agency department heads and other key agency
officials outlining the interim procedures staff should follow.
A copy of the interim procedures memo, dated Jan. 23 and
seen by Reuters, shows many of the steps reflect either the same
or similar measures taken by the previous administration.
Reuters also saw a memo, dated Jan. 22, 2009, that was sent to
agency officials by former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
The 2017 memo, however, differs in two main areas.
It centralizes the agency's media inquiries and social media
presence through the Office of the Secretary. As part of that,
the memo asks USDA agencies to "review their websites, blog
posts and other social media and, consistent with direction you
will receive from the Office of Communication, remove references
to policy priorities and initiatives of the previous
Administration."
It also rescinds the ability of USDA agencies to close an
office or notify local delegations of office closures.
