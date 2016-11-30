WASHINGTON Nov 30 United Technologies Corp
said on Wednesday it will retain more than 1,000 jobs
and continue to manufacture gas furnaces in Indianapolis after
new financial incentives from the state of Indiana and talks
with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike
Pence.
Trump, who will tout the deal at an event at Carrier's
Indianapolis plant Thursday, had vowed during the campaign to
impose hefty taxes if Carrier moved jobs overseas. The deal will
save about half of the 2,100 jobs that Carrier's parent company
United Technologies announced in February it would cut in
closing two Indiana plants. Carrier also vowed "to making
significant investments to continue to maintain a world-class
furnace factory."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)