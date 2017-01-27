U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he holds a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May (not pictured) at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order he said would impose tighter vetting to prevent foreign terrorists from entering the United States.

"I'm establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America," Trump said at Pentagon ceremony. "We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people," he said.

Trump also signed an order he said would begin the rebuilding of the U.S. military by "developing a plan for new planes, new ships, new resources and new tools for our men and women in uniform."

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)