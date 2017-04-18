By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. President Donald Trump
on Tuesday will sign an executive order directing federal
agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program used
to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill
high-skilled jobs.
Two senior Trump administration officials who briefed
reporters at the White House said Trump will also use the "buy
American and hire American" order to seek changes in government
procurement practices to increase the purchase of American
products in federal contracts.
Trump is to sign the order when he visits the world
headquarters of Snap-On Inc, a tool manufacturer in
Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The order is an attempt by Trump to carry out his "America
First" campaign pledges to reform U.S. immigration policies and
encourage purchases of American products. As he nears the
100-day benchmark of his presidency, Trump has no major
legislative achievements to tout but has used executive orders
to seek regulatory changes to help the U.S. economy.
The order he will sign on Tuesday will call for "the strict
enforcement of all laws governing entry into the United States
of labor from abroad for the stated purpose of creating higher
wages and higher employment rates for workers in the United
States," one of the senior officials said.
It will call on the departments of Labor, Justice, Homeland
Security and State to take action to crack down on what the
official called "fraud and abuse" in the U.S. immigration system
to protect American workers.
The order will call on those four federal departments to
propose reforms to ensure H-1B visas are awarded to the most
skilled or highest paid applicant.
H-1B visas are intended for foreign nationals in "specialty"
occupations that generally require higher education, which
according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
includes, but is not limited to, scientists, engineers or
computer programmers. The government uses a lottery to award
65,000 visas every year and randomly distributes another 20,000
to graduate student workers.
The number of applications for H-1B visas fell to 199,000
this year from 236,000 in 2016, according U.S. Citizenship and
Immigration Services.
Companies say they use visas to recruit top talent. More
than 15 percent of Facebook Inc's U.S. employees in 2016
used a temporary work visa, according to a Reuters analysis of
U.S. Labor Department filings.
But a majority of the visas are awarded to outsourcing
firms, sparking criticism by skeptics who say those firms use
the visas to fill lower-level information technology jobs.
Critics also say the lottery system benefits outsourcing firms
that flood the system with mass applications.
Both Democratic and Republican critics have argued that
companies such as Walt Disney Co and Southern California
Edison Co, a utility, have used the program to
terminate in-house IT employees and replace them with cheaper
contractors. Disney and Edison have said that they paid foreign
contractors comparably with local staffers.
The senior official said the end result of how the system
currently works is that foreign workers are often brought in at
less pay to replace American workers, "violating the principle
of the program."
The order also asks federal agencies to look at how to get
rid of loopholes in the government procurement process.
Specifically, the review will take into account whether
waivers in free-trade agreements are leading to unfair trade by
allowing foreign companies to undercut American companies in the
global government procurement market.
"If it turns out America is a net loser because of those
free-trade agreement waivers, which apply to almost 60
countries, these waivers may be promptly renegotiated or
revoked," the second official said.
