KENOSHA, Wis. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a new executive order will ensure that federal agencies enforce rules to end abuse of a temporary visa programme used to bring high-skilled foreign workers to the United States.

"Right now H-1B visas are awarded in a totally random lottery and that's wrong. Instead, they should be given to most skilled and highest paid applicants and they should never, ever be used to replace Americans," Trump said during a visit to a tool manufacturing company in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bill Rigby)