Indian climber missing after reaching Everest summit
KATHMANDU An Indian climber went missing while descending the "death zone" after scaling Mount Everest, officials said on Sunday, following the death of two climbers over the past month.
WASHINGTON There has been no evidence of widespread election fraud in the Nov. 8 presidential contest, the White House said on Monday in reaction to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tweet over the weekend alleging millions of illegal votes and fraud in three states.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest, speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, deferred comments on Trump's specific tweets to the president-elect's team, but added: "What I can say, as an objective fact, is that there has been no evidence produced to substantiate a claim like that."
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)
KATHMANDU An Indian climber went missing while descending the "death zone" after scaling Mount Everest, officials said on Sunday, following the death of two climbers over the past month.
SEOUL North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea and Japan said, a week after it tested an intermediate-range missile which experts saw as an advancement in the reclusive state's weapons programme.