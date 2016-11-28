WASHINGTON There has been no evidence of widespread election fraud in the Nov. 8 presidential contest, the White House said on Monday in reaction to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tweet over the weekend alleging millions of illegal votes and fraud in three states.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest, speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, deferred comments on Trump's specific tweets to the president-elect's team, but added: "What I can say, as an objective fact, is that there has been no evidence produced to substantiate a claim like that."

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)