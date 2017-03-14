By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON, March 14
WASHINGTON, March 14 A UK spy agency did not
eavesdrop on Donald Trump during and after last year's U.S.
presidential election, a British security official said on
Tuesday, denying an allegation by a U.S. television analyst.
The official, who is familiar with British government policy
and security operations, told Reuters that the charge made on
Tuesday by Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano, was "totally
untrue and quite frankly absurd."
Trump, who became president in January, tweeted earlier this
month that his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped
him during the late stages of the 2016 campaign. The Republican
president offered no evidence for the allegation, which an Obama
spokesman said was "simply false."
Senior Obama administration officials, including former
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, have also
denied any such wiretapping occurred.
On Monday, the U.S. Justice Department told the House of
Representatives Intelligence Committee that it needed more time
to respond to a demand for copies of any documents that might
show Obama ordered eavesdropping on Trump.
On the "Fox & Friends" program, Napolitano, a political
commentator and former New Jersey judge, said that rather than
ordering U.S. agencies to spy on Trump, Obama obtained
transcripts of Trump's conversations from Britain's Government
Communications Headquarters, or GCHQ, the equivalent of the U.S.
National Security Agency, which monitors overseas electronic
communications.
"Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that
President Obama went outside the chain of command - he didn't
use the NSA, he didn't use the CIA, he didn't use the FBI and he
didn't use the Department of Justice," Napolitano said, adding
that the former president "used GCHQ."
GCHQ has a close relationship with the NSA, as well as with
the eavesdropping agencies of Australia, Canada and New Zealand
in a consortium called "Five Eyes."
The British official said that under British law, GCHQ "can
only gather intelligence for national security purposes" and
noted that the U.S. election "clearly doesn't meet that
criteria."
The official added that GCHQ "can only carry out
intelligence operations where it is legal in both the U.S. and
UK to do so."
Under U.S. law, presidents cannot direct wiretapping.
Instead, the federal government can ask a court to authorize the
action, but it must provide justification.
The British agency declined a request for comment.
