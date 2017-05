WASHINGTON The Washington subway system reported 275,000 rides of as of 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) on Saturday, the day of a large women's march in the city protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's rhetoric and policies.

That was 82,000 more than the 193,000 rides reported at the same point on Friday, the day of the Republican politician-turned-businessman's inauguration and eight times the normal Saturday volume.

