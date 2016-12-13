Dec 13 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has
offered the job of interior secretary to first-term Republican
Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana, Politico reported on
Tuesday, citing two transition officials and someone familiar
with the offer.
Zinke, a former Navy Seal commander, has yet to accept and
has given no indication as to which way he is leaning, Politico
said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Politico reported that Trump was
considering Zinke along with fellow U.S. Representatives Raul
Labrador of Idaho and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington to
lead the Interior Department.
(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)