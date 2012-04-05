April 5 The U.S. Coast Guard has opened fire on a derelict Japanese vessel that was washed out to sea by last year's devastating tsunami and was drifting toward Alaska, a spokesman for the agency said on Thursday.

The Coast Guard, which hopes to sink the ship, fired on the vessel with a 25 millimeter machine gun, said Petty Officer First Class David Mosley, a spokesman for the Coast Guard. (Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)