Dec 20 Some 1,800 students and staff at a
southern California high school are to be screened for
tuberculosis on Friday, after one pupil was diagnosed with the
disease and dozens more may have been infected, health officials
said.
The mandatory medical screening at Indio High School about
135 miles (217 kms) outside Los Angeles comes after 45 students
out of 131 who were screened for the illness this week tested
positive for possible exposure.
The numbers of those potentially infected were higher than
expected, but the "the likelihood of the illness being passed
from one person to the next is remote," said Cameron Kaiser, a
Riverside County health official who ordered the expanded
school-wide testing.
Tuberculosis usually attacks the lungs, but can harm other
organs. Symptoms can include a long-lasting cough, chest pain,
coughing up blood, weakness, and fatigue.
Tuberculosis was once the leading cause of death in the
United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention. It remains a major global health problem. In 2012,
some 1.3 million people died from the disease, the World Health
Organization said.
Students were to have their test results evaluated on
Monday.
Follow-up X-ray testing on Thursday identified five students
who needed further examination for signs of the illness in the
public high school in Indio, a city of some 80,000 residents,
health officials said.
