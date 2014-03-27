(Adds town name in paragraph 2; details of fire hazard in
paragraphs 17-18)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER, March 27 Forty-eight hours after a
recent windstorm blew a wall of tumbleweeds into his community
on the high plains of Colorado, Robert McClintock and his
neighbors were still working to clear away heaps of the spiny
plant.
"It was crazy. Some piles were more than 10 feet high," said
McClintock, 38, as he and other residents in the town of
Fountain, 15 miles (24 km) southeast of Colorado Springs, toiled
to rake up and bag stacks of the thorny weed in the subdivision.
Prolonged drought, punctuated by bursts of high winds and
untimely rain, has created an explosion of tumbleweeds on the
rolling plains of southeastern Colorado, portions of New Mexico
and the Texas panhandle this year, federal land managers say.
Tangled clusters of tumbleweeds clog drainage culverts,
block rural roads, and plaster the walls of buildings, at times
trapping residents in their homes.
While seen as a symbol of the American West, tumbleweeds are
in fact a non-native weed - the Russian thistle - that was
introduced into the United States in the late 19th century,
according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Ben Berlinger, a rangeland resources specialist with the
U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation
Service in La Junta, Colorado, said a "perfect storm" of
conditions has allowed the weed to proliferate.
Berlinger said cattle ranchers have either sold off or moved
their herds out of drought-parched grazing regions as a lack of
moisture in recent years has dried up native forage, making more
room for the hardy and largely drought-resistant tumbleweed.
With fewer livestock to keep the weed in check by grazing on
its shoots, an unusual late summer rain last September caused
the thistles to "take off," Berlinger said.
"They are opportunistic invaders that need just a little
water to sprout," he said.
ROLLING HAVOC
The weed can grow up to 3 feet (0.9 meter) high in summer,
and when the plants dry out in winter, winds detach them from
their roots and send them rolling across the landscape,
spreading seeds as they go.
Rolling clusters of the tumbleweed have created havoc in the
drought-stricken areas of the West.
In late January, an invasion of tumbleweeds rolled into
Clovis, New Mexico, trapping Wilford Ransom, 80, and his wife,
Mary, in their home.
"I looked out the window to see why it got so dark all of a
sudden, and they were over 12-feet high, blocking my front and
back doors," the retiree said. "We couldn't get out."
A neighbor eventually tunneled through the tangled mess to
the Ransoms' garage, allowing the couple to escape.
In Crowley County, Colorado, tumbleweeds have blocked roads,
making it difficult for emergency vehicles to reach certain
areas, said Cathy Garcia, president of Action 22, an advocacy
group made up of government and business leaders in the eastern
part of the state.
The weeds also pose a fire hazard, Garcia said, because the
dried-out plants are highly flammable and can ignite quickly if
they come in contact with heated farm equipment.
Earlier this month, a prescribed burning operation to thin
out vegetation at a wildlife refuge north of Denver quickly got
out of control when scores of tumbleweeds were swept up in the
flames.
The "fire whirl" was doused by firefighters already on the
scene, but only after nearly 2 acres had been blackened,
according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Irrigation canals clogged by tumbleweeds will need to be
cleared before water can begin to flow to area farms and ranches
this spring, Garcia added.
To combat the infestation, Garcia said her organization has
formed a task force to come up with solutions that include
lobbying federal and state governments for special funding.
"It has become a public safety issue," she said.
(Editing by Steve Gorman, Gunna Dickson and Paul Simao)