March 8 Bumble Bee Foods LLC said it has expanded the voluntary recall on some of its 5-ounce chunk white albacore and chunk light tuna products because they did not meet company standards for seal tightness.

The San Diego, California, company said loose seals or seams could lead to spoilage that could cause illness if the tuna is consumed, though there had been no reports of illness to date.

Bumble Bee initially announced the recall on Wednesday after identifying an issue on a manufacturing line, which it said had been corrected.

The recall was expanded on Thursday and now includes certain 5-ounce cans of Brunswick Brand chunk light tuna in water, Bumble Bee Brand chunk light tuna in water, Bumble Bee Brand chunk light tuna in vegetable oil and Bumble Bee Brand chunk white albacore in water.

The cans in question were distributed for retail sale nationwide between Jan. 17, 2013 and March 6, 2013. They have "best by" dates ranging from Jan. 14, 2016 to Jan. 18, 2018.

A full list of lot codes for the recalled cans can be found on the website of the U.S. Food and Drug Administratihere

Consumers who have the recalled products should dispose of them in the garbage, the food company said. (Reporting by Jane Sutton; editing by Carol Bishopric)