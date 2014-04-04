(Adds details on loan, quotes from Obama and Jomaa)
WASHINGTON, April 4 The United States on Friday
said it would provide a new loan guarantee for Tunisia worth
about $500 million as part of a continuing effort to help the
North African nation recover following its 2011 uprising.
President Barack Obama, speaking ahead of a meeting with
Tunisian Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa at the White House, said the
loan guarantees will help ensure that Tunisia has a "society
that can thrive" and that its "economy begins to move forward
with reform."
The loan guarantee comes more than three years after street
protests drove longtime Tunisian President Zine al-Abidine Ben
Ali from power in 2011, sparking a wave of similar uprisings
across North Africa and the Middle East.
The U.S. previously guaranteed a Tunisian bond sale that
raised $485 million in 2012.
Obama said Friday's action would help the country tackle
border security and continue counter-terrorism efforts, among
other things.
"The United States has a huge investment in making sure
Tunisia's experiment is successful," Obama said, speaking to
reporters ahead of the meeting in the Oval Office.
Jomaa welcomed the financial support, saying it would help
his country achieve "stability and democracy."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra
Maler)