WASHINGTON, April 20 The United States will
provide as much as "several hundred million dollars" of loan
guarantees to support Tunisia's democratic transition and
economic recovery, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday.
"Last October, President (Barack) Obama made clear the
United States' commitment to supporting Tunisia's historic
transformation," U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said
in a statement after signing a declaration of intent with
Tunisian Finance Minister Houcine Dimassi.
"This loan guarantee will be a pillar of that support,
helping Tunisia achieve key development goals and advancing its
economic transition," Geithner said.
The program comes more than a year after street protests
that drove longtime Tunisian President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali
from power in January 2011 and inspired a wave of similar
uprisings across North Africa and the Middle East.
The two countries hope to quickly wrap up negotiations so
Tunisia can use the loan guarantees before the end of June, the
Treasury Department said.
The U.S. Congress has appropriated $30 million to cover the
subsidy cost of a sovereign loan program for Tunisia.
A Tunisian finance ministry official, Chaker Soltani, told
reporters in March the U.S. loan guarantee would allow Tunisia
to tap international bond markets for the first time since 2007.
He estimated the U.S.-guaranteed bond could raise $400
million to $500 million at far lower rates than the country's
risk profile would normally allow.
The U.S. Treasury Department said the loan guarantee would
allow Tunisia to raise "several hundred million dollars on
international bond markets," depending on the terms negotiated
between the two countries in coming weeks.
The program is in addition to a $100 million cash transfer
the United States has provided Tunisa, the department said.