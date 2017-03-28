NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have charged an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank with conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran as part of a broader investigation.

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a deputy general manager of Turkey's Halkbank, is accused of conspiring with Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in New York. U.S. prosecutors have charged the Iranian-born Zarrab and others of engaging in hundreds of millions of dollars worth of transactions for Iran's government and Iranian entities from 2010 to 2015 in a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson and Joseph Ax; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)