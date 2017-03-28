NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have charged
an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank with conspiring to
evade U.S. sanctions on Iran as part of a broader investigation.
Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a deputy general manager of Turkey's
Halkbank, is accused of conspiring with Turkish gold
trader Reza Zarrab, according to a criminal complaint filed in
federal court in New York. U.S. prosecutors have charged the
Iranian-born Zarrab and others of engaging in hundreds of
millions of dollars worth of transactions for Iran's government
and Iranian entities from 2010 to 2015 in a scheme to evade U.S.
sanctions.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson and Joseph Ax; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)