BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
ISTANBUL, March 29 Turkish state lender Halkbank said on Wednesday its deputy general manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla had been detained in the United States and said the bank and Turkish state were working on the issue and would share information when they have it.
U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged Atilla with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran, escalating a case that has added to tensions between the United States and Turkey. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.