ANKARA, March 30 The arrest in the United States
of a top Turkish banker charged with participating in a
multi-year scheme to violate sanctions against Iran is a
"completely political" move, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir
Bozdag told broadcaster A Haber on Thursday.
The Halkbank executive is accused of conspiring
with Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, who is already on
trial. Bozdag said the case was designed to tarnish Turkey and
President Tayyip Erdogan, adding there was no evidence
incriminating Zarrab or Turkey.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren
Butler; Editing by David Dolan)