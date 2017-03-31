ISTANBUL, March 31 Turkish state-run lender
Halkbank's operations and transactions fully comply with
national and international regulations, it said in a statement
regarding the arrest of its deputy general manager Mehmet Hakan
Atilla in the United States.
Atilla was charged with participating in a multi-year scheme
to violate sanctions against Iran and conspiring with
Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, who is already on
trial.
In a statement released to the Istanbul stock exchange late
on Thursday, Halkbank said there was news in some
media organs in recent days discrediting the bank and misleading
the public and investors regarding his arrest.
"Our Bank's operations and transactions fully comply with
national and international regulations all the time. Our Bank
takes all measures to protect its shareholders, business
partners and depositors' right," the statement said.
(Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Editing by Daren Butler)