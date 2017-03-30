ANKARA, March 30 Turkey will take the necessary
diplomatic and legal steps regarding the arrest of a top banker
from Turkey's Halkbank, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan
said on Thursday.
An executive from Turkey's fifth-largest listed bank by
assets, Halkbank, is accused of conspiring with
Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, who is already on
trial. Turkey's justice minister had said earlier the arrest was
a "completely political" move.
Speaking at an interview with broadcaster NTV, presidential
adviser Cemil Ertem also said he expected Turkey's economic
growth to exceed 2.5 percent in the final quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)