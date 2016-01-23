ISTANBUL Jan 23 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
said on Saturday that the United States and Turkey were prepared
for a military solution in Syria if a political settlement was
not possible.
"We do know it would better if we can reach a political
solution but we are prepared ..., if that's not possible, to
have a military solution to this operation and taking out
Daesh," Biden said at a news conference after a meeting with
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu. Daesh is the pejorative Arabic
acronym for Islamic State insurgents who hold parts of Syria.
Biden said he and Davutoglu also discussed how the two NATO
allies could further support Sunni Arab rebel forces fighting to
oust President Bashar al-Assad. He said Washington recognised
the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Turkey was as much
of a threat to Ankara as Islamic State, and that Ankara had to
do whatever was needed to protect its people.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)