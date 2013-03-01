Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan listens during a news conference after the opening session of the fifth United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Forum in Vienna February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's comment equating Zionism with crimes against humanity is "particularly offensive" and has a "corrosive effect" on U.S.-Turkish relations, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

"This was particularly offensive, frankly, to call Zionism a crime against humanity," the senior U.S. official told reporters as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry flew to Ankara. "It does have a corrosive effect (on relations)."

"I am sure the secretary will be very clear about how dismayed we were to hear it," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added.

Erdogan told a U.N. Alliance of Civilizations meeting in Vienna on Wednesday: "Just as with Zionism, anti-Semitism and fascism, it has become necessary to view Islamophobia as a crime against humanity."

The comments, condemned by the head of Europe's main rabbinical group as a "hateful attack" on Jews, are likely to hit efforts to rebuild ties with the Jewish state, undermining a role Washington had hoped Turkey, once Israel's only Muslim ally, could play as a broker in the Middle East.

"Not that long ago (you) had these two countries demonstrating that a majority Muslim country could have very positive and strong relations with the Jewish state and that was a sign for the region (of what was) possible," the U.S. official said.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Alison Williams)