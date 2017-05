Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan (L-R) attend the first plenary session of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LANHAM, Maryland Islamophobia is on the rise in the United States and U.S presidential candidates have targeted Muslims during the election campaign, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Speaking at the opening of a Turkish-sponsored mosque and religious complex outside Washington, Erdogan also said recent terrorist attacks in Brussels and Paris paled in comparison to what Turkey had endured.

