By David Dolan and Daren Butler
ISTANBUL May 26 Shares of Turkey's state-run
Halkbank fell more than 3 percent on Thursday, with
market participants citing fears about the impact of a case U.S.
prosecutors have brought against a gold trader who had dealings
with the bank.
Prosecutors in a New York district court on Wednesday
opposed Reza Zarrab's request to be released from custody on
bail while he awaits trial for conspiring to violate U.S.
sanctions against Iran, saying his wealth makes him a flight
risk.
Zarrab, 33, was arrested in Florida in March on charges he
and two Iranians conspired to conduct hundreds of millions of
dollars in financial transactions through Turkish and Emirati
companies, helping Iranian individuals and entities to evade
U.S. sanctions.
A dual citizen of Turkey and his native Iran, Zarrab has
pleaded not guilty.
In court documents filed on Wednesday, U.S. prosecutors said
the FBI had obtained spreadsheets that appeared to "track the
bribes" paid by Zarrab to the then general manager of Halkbank,
Suleyman Aslan, as recently as 2013, as part of a massive
bribery scheme to facilitate transactions benefiting Iran.
Reuters was unable to contact Aslan, who left Halkbank in
February 2014 after it appointed a new general manager.
A Halkbank spokesman was not immediately able to comment. In
March Halkbank issued a statement to the Turkish stock exchange,
Borsa Istanbul, saying it was not under investigation by U.S.
authorities.
Local market participants cited fear the probe could be
widened to include Halkbank, which has always denied violating
any domestic or international laws.
"We have to see whether accusations are going to remain on
an individual level or spread on to the bank as well," said one
banking analyst, who declined to be identified. "A fine or a
sanction against the bank ... would definitely impact its profit
and balance sheet negatively."
Shares in Halkbank, fell more than 3 percent in early trade,
closed down 2.9 percent at 9.02 lira, underperforming a 0.7
percent decline in the BIST 100 stock index. The
banking index fell 0.63 percent
U.S. prosecutors said the FBI's investigation corroborated
findings of a 2013 probe in Turkey that saw Zarrab arrested on
charges he bribed high-level officials to facilitate the
transactions.
That investigation was later dropped after a court ruled
evidence was not properly obtained. Aslan was accused but never
charged in that investigation.
Zarrab was an independent businessman who ran a holding
company in Turkey and money services businesses in Turkey and
the United Arab Emirates. U.S. prosecutors say Zarrab used these
businesses to evade U.S. sanctions for the benefit of Iran.
His arrest in the United States came two months after world
powers, led by the United States and the European Union, lifted
crippling sanctions against Iran in return for it curbing its
nuclear ambitions.
(Additional reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Ayla Jean Yackley;
Editing by Daren Butler and Jon Boyle)