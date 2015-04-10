By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 10 Fidelity Investments
portfolio manager John Carlson has been investing in Turkey for
more than 20 years, but he hasn't been as bullish on the country
of late. Recent political developments mean he's likely to
remain a bit wary, even after big declines in equity prices and
the currency.
Ahead of a critical June parliamentary election, political
risk increased when Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gave
central bank governor Erdem Basci a tongue-lashing for not
cutting interest rates in January to boost growth.
Erdogan's anger has raised questions about political
interference among foreign investors, as external flows are a
key component of Turkey's economic success that has helped its
economy grow nearly four times in size since Erdogan's AK Party
took over the government in 2002.
The political turmoil, along with too-high inflation and the
rally in the U.S. dollar has led to a record low Turkish lira
and a fall in its stock market. Its key U.S. dollar-denominated
debt market is up just 1.6 percent year-to-date, far short of
the benchmark JPMorgan EMBI Global index, which is up 3.9
percent.
"There's no way given all that, that I could sit here and
say wow, Turkey is like crazy cheap. It is just not. If it was
I'd be telling you the same story and say valuations are table
pounding and I can't do that," said Carlson, who rarely talks to
the press.
He was speaking shortly after his return from Istanbul
where he met with government advisors and bankers.
In mid-2014 Carlson took an underweight position; that
hasn't changed. He holds mostly U.S. dollar-denominated
sovereign debt, plus a smattering of corporate debt,
lira-denominated debt and equities.
"I don't feel the dollar-debt is really all that cheap," he
said. His position "may not be as large as it has been in the
past, but I'm certainly not running away from it," said Carlson,
who has a home in Turkey.
Over dinner with long-time friends and in business meetings,
he said a picture was painted showing the likelihood of more
volatility and hence a weaker market in the short-term, no
matter who prevails in the election.
"I came away with a feeling this is probably one of the more
important elections that they have had in the last 15 years,"
said Carlson, who oversees more than $7 billion in mainly fixed
income assets.
OVERHAULING THE SYSTEM
Erdogan, a political maverick who co-opted and extended
economic reforms that transformed the nation while prime
minister, risks jeopardizing that legacy in an aggressive bid to
overhaul Turkey's political system, investors say.
His complaint is the central bank is not promoting economic
growth fast enough, especially ahead of June 7 parliamentary
elections. As President, Erdogan occupies what has long been a
ceremonial role, one he wants to change.
Erdogan wants the AK Party, which he helped found, to
accumulate a stronger majority and allow it to bypass a
referendum on constitutional changes. He wants to create a
presidential system from the current parliamentary system of
government.
Carlson, who is not negative long-term on Turkey, is far
from alone in his caution. Foreigners accelerated their net
selling of Turkish equities and government debt since January
when Erdogan berated Basci.
"The chief reason is the concern among investors that the
central bank would be pushed for deeper and faster rate cuts
than what is necessary and justified by economic data," said
Inan Demir, chief economist at Finansbank in Istanbul.
Since late January, foreign investors have pulled a net $1.2
billion from Turkish equities with overall holdings down $9.8
billion. Non-resident holdings of government domestic debt
securities have had a net outflow of $366 billion with overall
holdings dropping by $5.7 billion, according to central bank
data. The dollar is up 11.5 percent against the Turkish lira
year-to-date.
"In the equities space we have Turkey as a neutral. We are a
little bit more concerned about the currency. We have been much
more of the view that Turkey remains one of the 'fragile'
countries when rates begin to go up in the U.S.," said Jorge
Mariscal, chief investment officer for emerging markets at UBS
Wealth Management in New York.
It may have been that kind of selling and media attention
that brought Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, a
well-regarded former London-based economist with Merrill Lynch,
to New York last month to meet with worried investors.
Erdogan's scolding in March of Babacan to "shape up"
contributed to the market troubles.
Investors at the New York meetings said Davutoglu deflected
questions about the criticism of Basci, saying other countries
criticize central bankers as well.
Of late, the government's rhetoric has been toned down, and
the dollar's rally has momentarily stalled, relieving some of
the selling on Turkish assets.
Halil Danismaz, a former Turkish Airlines executive who now
runs the New York-based Turkish Heritage Association, met with
Davutoglu while in New York and explained there was urgency for
the officials to meet with American investors.
"Right now (Davutoglu's) main concern is the election in
Turkey and he would like to build strong relationships with the
U.S. and convince American investors that there is no financial
crisis in Turkey," he said.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; editing by Andrew Hay)