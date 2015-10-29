(Corrects final paragraph to remove reference to two
contractors, General Atomics Corp and L-3 Communications
Holdings, listed erroneously by the Defense Security Cooperation
Agency)
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The U.S. State Department has
approved the sale of precision bomb kits valued at $70 million
to Turkey, a member of NATO and a key part of the U.S.-led
coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Syria, the
Pentagon said Thursday.
Lawmakers have 15 days to block the sale, although such
action is rare. Once it has cleared that hurdle, Turkey and the
U.S. government can negotiate the actual sale.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which oversees
foreign arms sales, told lawmakers that the government of Turkey
had asked to buy 1,000 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) tail
kits that are used to turn unguided bombs into all-weather smart
munitions using GPS guidance systems.
"It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist our
NATO ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready
self-defense capability," the agency said in a notice to
lawmakers that was posted on its website on Thursday.
It said the proposed sale would enhance the Turkish Air
Force's ability to defend its own territory and work together
with NATO allies.
The prime contractor on the deal would be Raytheon Co
.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)