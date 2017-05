Turkish riot police stand guard outside of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

ANKARA The U.S. Embassy in Ankara will scale back its services on Monday and Tuesday due to a possible security threat, an embassy official told Reuters.

Last week, the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul had cancelled consular services for a day, citing information about a possible security threat.

The official did not give any details on the nature of the possible threat.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)